Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

