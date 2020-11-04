Polkadot Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $469.76 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00028502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00190775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.01074672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00430115 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

