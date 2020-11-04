PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) versus Aramark (OTCMKTS:ARMK) Critical Contrast

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PopMail.com and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Aramark 0 9 4 0 2.31

Aramark has a consensus price target of $29.77, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Aramark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Volatility & Risk

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A Aramark -1.61% 6.76% 1.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PopMail.com and Aramark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aramark $16.23 billion 0.44 $448.55 million $2.24 12.57

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Summary

Aramark beats PopMail.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

