PPL (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

