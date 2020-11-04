Premier, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

