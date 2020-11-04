Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

