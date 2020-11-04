Pretium Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the average volume of 381 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after buying an additional 1,135,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 363,682 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 31.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,241,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVG opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

