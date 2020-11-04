Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.35. Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 1,443,912 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a current ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.36.

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

