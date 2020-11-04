ProQR Therapeutics to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRQR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

PRQR opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,113.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

