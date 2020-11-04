ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Position Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

