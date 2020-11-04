ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $29,493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $295,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.