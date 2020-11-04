Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 238,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,089,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

