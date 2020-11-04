Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PFS stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

