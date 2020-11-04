Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Proximus stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

