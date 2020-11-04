Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $396,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 97,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.