Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Shares Gap Up to $61.20

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.20, but opened at $64.00. Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) shares last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 362,707 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.83.

In other Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) news, insider Simon Downing purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £285,000 ($372,354.32).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

