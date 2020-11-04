Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Issued By KeyCorp

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriMas in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 47.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TriMas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TriMas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.