Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Increased by Analyst

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,789 shares of company stock worth $595,550 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

