Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

EXP stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.