Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 499,348 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

