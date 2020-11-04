Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Issued By Truist Securiti

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

AEL stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.