Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

