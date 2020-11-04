Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE BC opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

