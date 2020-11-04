Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issued By Wedbush

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 516,774 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,210,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,739,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $7,103,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

