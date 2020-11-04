Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Issued By William Blair

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CBIZ in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CBZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.59. CBIZ has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 950.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CBIZ by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $493,595. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

