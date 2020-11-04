Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Analyst

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American International Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

