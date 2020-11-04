Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

LYB opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

