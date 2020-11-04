QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $915,449.70 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $915,449.70 and $56,730.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

