Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.01. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 604,354 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.06.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts expect that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.0921348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

