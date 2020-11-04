Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KWR opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

