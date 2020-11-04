QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,593,423,824 coins and its circulating supply is 9,093,423,823 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

