Quarterhill (QTRHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter.

QTRHF stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $222.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Quarterhill from $3.47 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quarterhill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

