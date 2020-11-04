Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.07% of Quotient Technology worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 321.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 651,766 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,032,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,622 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 343,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.