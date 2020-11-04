QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (QVE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 4th

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.78.

In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$40,150.00 ($28,678.57). Insiders purchased a total of 313,626 shares of company stock valued at $257,660 in the last ninety days.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

