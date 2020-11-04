R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Posts Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. R1 RCM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.