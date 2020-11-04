RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). RadNet posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $803.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

