Raiden Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $7.09 million and $792,590.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002972 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.