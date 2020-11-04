Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $7.09 million and $792,590.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002972 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars.

