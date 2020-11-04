Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Rambus updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMBS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

