RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Up 7.5%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.30 and last traded at $127.95. 195,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 132,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $161,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

