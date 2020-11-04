RealPage (RP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RP opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,329,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,223 shares of company stock worth $25,391,978. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

