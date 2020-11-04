RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,890 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.65% of RealReal worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $189,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,895 shares of company stock worth $7,482,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

