Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $62.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/12/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

10/8/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2020 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CDNA stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,341 shares of company stock worth $5,009,098. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 607,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $21,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 45.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $9,552,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 53.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 268,987 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

