Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trinseo (TSE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trinseo (NYSE: TSE):

10/21/2020 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2020 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

10/1/2020 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

9/21/2020 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

