Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Weir Group (WEGRY)

11/2/2020 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/30/2020 – The Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

10/23/2020 – The Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2020 – The Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2020 – The Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2020 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/5/2020 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2020 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

WEGRY stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

