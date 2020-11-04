Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRGB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $197.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

RRGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

