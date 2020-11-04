Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

