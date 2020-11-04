Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Redfin stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
