Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,112 shares of company stock worth $155,817. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

