Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.
Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,112 shares of company stock worth $155,817. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.