Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 865.0 days.

OTCMKTS REMYF opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Remy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $173.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28.

Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

