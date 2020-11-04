Repay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 731 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

